245,618 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Olympus Wealth Management LLC

Olympus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 245,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,152,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.1% of Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

