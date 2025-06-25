Head-To-Head Comparison: Emerald (NYSE:EEX) vs. Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) and Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Emerald and Cimpress, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cimpress 0 0 2 0 3.00

Emerald currently has a consensus price target of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 62.22%. Cimpress has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.99%. Given Emerald’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emerald is more favorable than Cimpress.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

14.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Cimpress shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Cimpress shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Emerald and Cimpress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald 1.57% 1.75% 0.63% Cimpress 4.61% -27.85% 8.20%

Risk & Volatility

Emerald has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimpress has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerald and Cimpress”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $398.80 million 2.43 $2.20 million $0.03 162.33 Cimpress $3.29 billion 0.35 $173.68 million $5.86 7.84

Cimpress has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald. Cimpress is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cimpress beats Emerald on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs. The company also manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparels, and gifts; and provides professional desktop publishing skill sets for local printers, print resellers, graphic artists, advertising agencies, and other customers. In addition, it offers graphic design services, do-it-yourself (DIY) design services, website services, and corporate solutions under the VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Vista x Wix brand names; and online printing solutions. Further, the company provides promotional and packaging products, logo apparel, books and magazines, wall decors, photo merchandise, invitations and announcements, and other categories; website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. The company serves various businesses, graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as teams, associations, groups, consumers, and families. Cimpress plc was founded in 1994 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.

