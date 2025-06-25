Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 1,050 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in ARM were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ARM by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 41,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 963.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of ARM by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.55, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.04. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $188.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

