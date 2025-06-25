Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,088 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $293.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $170.41 and a 1 year high of $294.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

