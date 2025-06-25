White Pine Investment CO Has $5.08 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,616,000 after buying an additional 1,934,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,251,000 after buying an additional 101,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,680,000 after buying an additional 1,341,133 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,443,000 after buying an additional 309,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 9,159,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $926,573,000 after purchasing an additional 422,078 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $123.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

