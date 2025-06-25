Williams Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 398,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,000. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for 12.8% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Williams Financial LLC owned 0.55% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,285,000 after purchasing an additional 144,345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 425.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 491,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,577,000 after buying an additional 398,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.