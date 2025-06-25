Retirement Guys Formula LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,996 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,737,355,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,306,627,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,020,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Walmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,060,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,997,734.20. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,419 shares of company stock worth $14,295,650 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $782.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.18. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

