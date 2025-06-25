First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Position Increased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 66,220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after acquiring an additional 108,901 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $298,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.