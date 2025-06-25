International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.47.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $429.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $436.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

