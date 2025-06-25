Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $418.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.72 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

