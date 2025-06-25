Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 356,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 4.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,650 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,604,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,713,000 after purchasing an additional 351,384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 457,487 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,393,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,410,000 after purchasing an additional 161,855 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

