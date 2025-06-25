Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $314,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,549,000 after acquiring an additional 297,840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,631,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after buying an additional 1,091,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,448,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,326,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $275.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.27.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

