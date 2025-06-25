Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Cuts Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.4% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $215.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.64.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

