Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Boosted by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 4.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $40,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

