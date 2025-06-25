International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,126,000 after buying an additional 359,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,067,000 after purchasing an additional 304,997 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,832,000 after buying an additional 580,850 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

