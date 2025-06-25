Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5,716.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,367 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 814.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5151 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

