SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Director Timothy L. Claxton Acquires 2,000 Shares

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) Director Timothy L. Claxton purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,127 shares in the company, valued at $178,640.28. The trade was a 24.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.27.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 56.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

