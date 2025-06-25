Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Clint D. Coghill Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) Director Clint D. Coghill purchased 150,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $550,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,576,453.49. The trade was a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $128.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price target on Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $8,154,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 71.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 639,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 229,608 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

