Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Insider Brett Matthew Hall Acquires 6,007 Shares

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) insider Brett Matthew Hall bought 6,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $14,597.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 359,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,142.74. This represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brett Matthew Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Brett Matthew Hall purchased 7,415 shares of Immuneering stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $20,020.50.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.01. Immuneering Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Immuneering by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Immuneering by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMRX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Immuneering from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

