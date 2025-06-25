Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $414.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

