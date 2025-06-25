First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 562.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,735 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.