Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Saab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Get Saab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Saab

Saab Price Performance

Shares of Saab stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93. Saab has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

Saab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.