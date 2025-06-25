Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Saab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.
Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.
