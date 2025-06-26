367 Shares in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Down 0.0%

CVX stock opened at $143.49 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.