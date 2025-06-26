Alpine Bank Wealth Management Invests $86,000 in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 152.9% in the first quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $494.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.02 and its 200 day moving average is $399.20. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $500.41. The company has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,821 shares of company stock valued at $108,501,609 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays set a $500.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

