Aspetuck Financial Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aspetuck Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.7% of Aspetuck Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6%

SPDW opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.