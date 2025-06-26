4Thought Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 62,582.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,537,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

