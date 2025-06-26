Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 179,278 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,278 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $38,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.