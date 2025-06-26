Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $559.72 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $531.80 and a 200-day moving average of $533.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

