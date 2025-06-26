SOL Capital Management CO Sells 20,775 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

