Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $559.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

