Mastercard Incorporated (MA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th.

Mastercard has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $18.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $550.02 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $561.86 and a 200-day moving average of $545.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $501.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,115 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,718 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastercard stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.