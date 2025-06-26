SOL Capital Management CO Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,202,879,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $559.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

