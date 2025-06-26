Best Grocery Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 23rd

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, and PepsiCo are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the food retail and distribution sector—think supermarket chains, wholesale grocers and online grocery platforms. By buying these stocks, investors gain a proportional ownership stake in firms whose performance is tied to consumer food spending, supply-chain efficiency and commodity price trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.03. 11,214,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,910,243. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $18.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $998.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,805. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,002.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $981.03. The stock has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,132. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $403.82 and a 1 year high of $542.07.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,761,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,850,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,219,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,141. The stock has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

