Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,776 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after acquiring an additional 392,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,613,960,000 after purchasing an additional 746,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after buying an additional 410,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $143.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average is $148.45. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.