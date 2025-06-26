TigerOak Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $1,617,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $128.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.63 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.