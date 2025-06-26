KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 238 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3%

SPGI opened at $521.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $504.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.51. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.