PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,899,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

Shares of PEP opened at $128.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.36 and a 200-day moving average of $143.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.63 and a 52 week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

