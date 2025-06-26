CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Boosted by TigerOak Management L.L.C.

TigerOak Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after buying an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after buying an additional 324,136 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,960 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $494.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $500.41. The company has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $447.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.20.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total transaction of $869,449.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,286,004.27. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,821 shares of company stock worth $108,501,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

