5,620 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after buying an additional 154,064 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $174.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.