Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.19 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average is $105.33.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.