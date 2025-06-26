Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after buying an additional 103,116 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $278.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.35.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

