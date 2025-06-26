GenTrust LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $45,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.