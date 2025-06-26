Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.3%

Mastercard stock opened at $550.02 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The stock has a market cap of $501.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $561.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,115 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,718 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

