Madrona Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

