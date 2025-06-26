Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,131,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,343 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Cisco Systems worth $316,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $270.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $68.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

