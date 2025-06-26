iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lowered by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.8% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 16.8%

Shares of IEFA opened at $81.54 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.