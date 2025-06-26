Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $286,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $128.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.63 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

