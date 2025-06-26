Sabal Trust CO Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $299.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.69 and a 200-day moving average of $286.38. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

