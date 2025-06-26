Madrona Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $559.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $531.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

