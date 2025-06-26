Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 249,717 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,458,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $950,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,910,000 after acquiring an additional 81,553 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $299.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.38. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

